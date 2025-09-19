Excise Department revises courier service charges amid inflation surge

LAHORE: The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has revised new courier service charges for important registration items, including vehicle files, number plates, and smart cards, under a recently approved three-year contract.

The revised courier rates come after an in-depth analysis of cost inflation and market comparisons.

Earlier, the Pakistan Post had proposed 400 percent higher delivery rates than previous charges, even greater than the private courier service charges.

The demands were instantly rejected by Director General Excise, Omar Sher Chatha, who stressed fair and sustainable revised courier rates.

The recently approved revised rates are as follows:

Item New Charges (PKR) Previous Charges (PKR) Vehicle Files 100 43 Number Plates 90 34 Smart Cards 48 27

Officials have confirmed that revised courier rates have been sent to the provincial government for final approval.

The changes are designed to reflect the current economy while keeping government-to-government shipping affordable.

This decision is part of a larger trend in Pakistan’s logistics industry, where courier companies have also increased delivery fees because of new taxes included in the Finance Bill 2025.

These taxes include a 2% withholding tax and a 2% sales tax on cash-on-delivery shipments, which are raising costs for everyone involved.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government rolled out a new vehicle registration and number plate system across the province, aligning with the federal model.

The new system has been implemented with immediate effect and will be fully enforced after November 30, 2025, according to an official notification issued by the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department.

Under the revised rules, vehicle registration numbers and number plates will now be linked to the owner’s Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) instead of the vehicle’s chassis number.