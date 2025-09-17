KP launches new vehicle registration, number plate system

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has rolled out a new vehicle registration and number plate system across the province, aligning with the federal model.

The new system has been implemented with immediate effect and will be fully enforced after November 30, 2025, according to an official notification issued by the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department.

Under the revised rules, vehicle registration numbers and number plates will now be linked to the owner’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) instead of the vehicle’s chassis number.

The initiative is aimed at curbing the misuse of vehicles in criminal activities and enhancing convenience for vehicle owners by simplifying the registration and transfer process.

Vehicle owners have been advised to transfer their purchased vehicles into their own names within three months, while individuals who have sold their vehicles must ensure that ownership is properly transferred to the new buyer. Failure to comply may result in penalties or complications with future vehicle transactions.

New Rules for Number Plates and Smart Cards

Under the new rules, when a vehicle is sold, the CNIC-linked registration copy or smart card will be deactivated, though it will remain in the possession of the previous owner until reassignment.

Owners can transfer their registration number and plates to a newly purchased vehicle, while deactivated numbers can be retained for up to three years, provided that annual biometric verification is completed.

If the number is not reassigned within three years, it will be cancelled, and the registration copy, smart card, and number plates must be returned to the registering authority.

The department has urged the public to ensure compliance with the new system to avoid legal issues and to help improve the overall regulation and security of vehicle ownership in the province.

Read More: Sindh ‘announces’ new policy for vehicle number plates ownership