Sindh ‘announces’ new policy for vehicle number plates ownership

KARACHI: CNIC-based number plates to remain with the owner after vehicle sale in Sindh as Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved a summary submitted by the Excise Department, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Under the new system, motorcycles, cars, and all large vehicles will have number plates registered to an individual’s CNIC. When a vehicle is sold, the original owner will remove the number plate, which will remain their personal property.

The Sindh Excise Department clarified that only the person whose CNIC is attached to a number plate will be recognized as its legal owner. Any new buyer must register the purchased vehicle online using their own number plate.

If an owner wishes to return a number plate to the government, they must visit the excise office and officially cancel the registration.

Read more: Pakistan announces new policy for smuggled cars

Authorities say this decision is aimed at curbing vehicle-related crimes, including theft and terrorism, by tightening registration and ownership tracking.

Additionally, the federal and all four provincial governments have now shared their registered vehicle databases to ensure centralized coordination and verification.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Excise & Taxation Department to develop the CNIC-based system and begin its testing, followed by amending the necessary law.

“The CNIC-based vehicle registration would not be implemented immediately, but he [CM Sindh] would hold follow-up meetings to oversee its implementation once it has been properly tested.”