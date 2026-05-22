KARACHI: Police have arrested eight suspects, including a serving excise inspector, in connection with a short-term kidnapping for ransom case in Karachi.

The arrested suspects allegedly kidnapped a citizen and collected a ransom of Rs150,000 for his release, police said.

According to officials, the highly wanted gang involved in several short-term kidnapping incidents was apprehended during an operation conducted by East Zone’s Brigade Police.

Police said the accused used police uniforms during their criminal activities to deceive victims. During the raid, four suspects, including the excise inspector, were found wearing official uniforms.

Authorities also recovered four pistols and a vehicle from the possession of the suspects.

Investigators revealed that the gang had allegedly kidnapped several citizens in the past and extorted ransom money from them.

Police officials stated that East Zone Police had laid a trap to arrest the suspects involved in the crimes.

Cases have been registered against the accused, while further investigations are underway.

The arrested suspects were identified as Inspector Hamid, Irfan, Shahzaib, Shehryar, Amir, Afaq, Jamshed, and Zain.

Read More: 11 Karachi Cops Stripped of SHO Posts Over Pending Enquiries

Earlier, as many as 11 Station House Officers (SHOs) were removed from their posts due to ongoing internal inquiries, ARY News reported.

Karachi Police have taken decisive administrative action against officers facing disciplinary probes, resulting in the denotification of 11 SHOs across various police stations.

An official notification has also been issued regarding their removal.

Out of the removed officers, seven SHOs have been strictly barred from holding any precinct command until the inquiries against them are fully completed.

The major restructuring has hit prominent areas across the city. The SHOs of Artillery Maidan, Bilal Colony, North Nazimabad, and Defence police stations are among those who have been stripped of their posts.