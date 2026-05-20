KARACHI: In a major administrative shake-up, as many as 11 Station House Officers (SHOs) have been removed from their posts due to ongoing internal inquiries, ARY News reported.

Karachi Police have taken decisive administrative action against officers facing disciplinary probes, resulting in the denotification of 11 SHOs across various police stations.

An official notification has also been issued regarding their removal.

Out of the removed officers, seven SHOs have been strictly barred from holding any precinct command until the inquiries against them are fully completed.

The major restructuring has hit prominent areas across the city. The SHOs of Artillery Maidan, Bilal Colony, North Nazimabad, and Defence police stations are among those who have been stripped of their posts.

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Additionally, the heads of the Gadap, Gulshan-e-Maymar, SITE Area (A), and Garden police stations have also been denotified.

A female SHO, who was commanding a dedicated women’s police station, is also among the removed officers.