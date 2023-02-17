Exclusive: BDS defuses hand grenades, suicide vest at KPO

KARACHI: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials defused four hand grenades and a suicide vest containing around five-kilogram of explosives of a terrorist at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), ARY News reported on Friday.

ARY News exclusively captured the video inside the Karachi Police Office (KPO) which came under terrorist attack today. ARY News filmed the explosives and arms of the terrorists and the BDS search operation in the KPO building.

کراچی چیف پولیس کے دفتر پر حملہ، دہشتگرد اپنے ساتھ کتنا بارودی مواد لائے؟ #ARYNews pic.twitter.com/NMEwk0yVq1 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 17, 2023

While talking to ARY News, a BDS official said that a hand grenade did not donate that was hurled by a terrorist. The BDS defused overall four hand grenades during the search operation, the official added.

Moreover, the BDS personnel also defused a suicide vest carrying four to five kilograms of explosive materials. The officials also found detonators of grenades at the scene.

ARY News also captured exclusive footage of the KPO building after the terrorist attack.

LEAs conclude KPO operation

Police and Rangers teams concluded the operation to clear the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building from terrorists.

Three terrorists were killed in the joint operation of police and Rangers at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi. After concluding the op, the law enforcers commenced a search operation.

READ: KPO ATTACK: LEAS CONCLUDE OPERATION, KILL THREE TERRORISTS

A sweeper namely Ajmal, 30, lost his life in the KPO attack, whereas, the martyred police official was identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Abbas.

The wounded persons included six Rangers, three police including Constable Abdul Latif and an Edhi volunteer Sajid.

Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the KPO building has been cleared and three terrorists were neutralized.

He said in a statement that Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah is present at the Central Police Office (CPO) and monitoring the entire situation.

In another tweet, Murtaza Wahab said, “#SindhGovt commends the entire law enforcement team especially the personnel who directly participated in the operation to clear the KPO building & neutralise the terrorists. The entire nation is indebted to their bravery.”

