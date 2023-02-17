KPO attack: LEAs conclude operation, kill three terrorists

KARACHI: Police and Rangers teams have concluded the operation to clear the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building from terrorists, ARY News reported on Friday.

Three terrorists were killed in the joint operation of police and Rangers at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi. After concluding the op, the law enforcers commenced a search operation.

In the KPO attack, two persons lost their lives and 12 sustained injuries. Jinnah Hospital released the list of the slain and wounded persons.

A sweeper namely Ajmal, 30, lost his life in the KPO attack, whereas, the martyred police official was identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Abbas.

The wounded persons included six Rangers, three police including Constable Abdul Latif and an Edhi volunteer Sajid.

Advisor to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the KPO building has been cleared and three terrorists were neutralized.

He said in a statement that Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah is present at the Central Police Office (CPO) and monitoring the entire situation.

In another tweet, Murtaza Wahab said, “#SindhGovt commends the entire law enforcement team especially the personnel who directly participated in the operation to clear the KPO building & neutralise the terrorists. The entire nation is indebted to their bravery.”

He added, “The latest information is that four people were martyred (2 policemen, 1 rangers & 1 civilian) while 14 people are injured, who are being treated. Out of the injured 1 person is critical while the condition of 13 injured persons is stable.”

Armed attack on KPO

Unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they entered the four-storey building from the same route.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

Suicide bomber on fourth floor

During the clearance operation at Karachi Police Office (KPO), a suicide bomber blew himself up on the fourth floor after security officials cleared the third floor.

A powerful explosion took place at KPO which came under terrorist attack today. The powerful explosion shattered the window glasses of nearby buildings and a cloud of smoke surrounded the building’s fourth floor.

A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up on the fourth floor.

