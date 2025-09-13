Explosion in Spanish capital injuries 21, three seriously

MADRID: An explosion in a cafe in Spain’s capital Madrid on Saturday injured 21 people, three of them seriously, emergency services said.

The explosion happened at 3 p.m. (0100 GMT) in Vallecas, a south-central district of Madrid, according to emergency services.

The cause of the explosion was not yet known.

Firefighters were clearing rubble at the premises in the capital’s Vallecas neighbourhood, Madrid emergency services announced on X, sharing footage of the bar’s partially collapsed ceiling and bricks strewn on the ground, AFP adds.