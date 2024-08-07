Explosion reported in Sindh High Court building

ISLAMABAD: A powerful explosion rocked the Sindh High Court (SHC) building on early Wednesday morning, damaging several walls and breaking windowpanes, no casualties were reported so far, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police sources said that the blast appeared to be caused by a gas leakage in the canteen of the new bar room of the court.

The explosion was so powerful that it cracked all the windowpanes of the bar room and the canteen.

The SHC security team immediately called in the bomb disposal squad for screening the area, he said, adding, explosion occurred at 6:00 a.m., they confirmed.

Earlier, at least 12 people including children and women were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Karachi.

The gas cylinder explosion occurred in a house near Ghausia Chowk, Orangi Town No 10, Karachi, resulting in injuries to 12 people including women and children.

Rescue teams reported that the injured were transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Civil Hospital’s burns ward for medical treatment.

The rescue team said among the injured were seven members of the household who suffered burns. Additionally, the collapse of the wall injured a neighbouring woman, her four-year-old son, and two newborn twins.

In a separate incident, a man killed, and six persons were injured when a cylinder exploded in Mithdar police station jurisdiction in Karachi.

A loud explosion in a shop at the generator market in front of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce also damaged the building and nearby vehicle and rocked the area.

Fire erupted in the shop after cylinder blast and things at the shop were spread over the road.