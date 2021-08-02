Exports grow 17.3% to $2.35bn in July

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports grew by 17.3 per cent to $2.35 billion in the first month of the fiscal year 2021-22 i.e. July as compared to last year’s same period.

This was stated by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

He tweeted: “During the first month of this financial year (July), our exports grew at 17.3% to USD 2.35 billion as compared to USD 2 billion in July 2020.”

Also Read: FAWAD HOPEFUL PAKISTAN WILL START EXPORTING VENTILATORS THIS YEAR

“These are the highest ever exports in the month of July,” the PM aide said, urging exporters to “move full speed ahead to make 2021-22 another record-breaking year for our exports”.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan commended the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for collecting the highest ever tax in the month of July.

In his Tweet, PM Imran Khan said, the collection in the month of July remained Rs.410 bn which is the highest ever in the month of July – & around 22% above the required target for the month.

READ: ‘PAKISTAN TO EXPORT MOBILE PHONES, BIKES IN NEXT FEW YEARS’

“This is a reflection of govt’s policies for sustained economic growth & revival,” he added.