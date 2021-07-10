‘Pakistan to export mobile phones, bikes in next few years’

FAISALABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Investment and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Saturday Pakistan will start exporting mobile phones and motorcycles in next few years.

Addressing an event at the Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce, he said we have to take the total volume of Pakistan’s exports to $200 billion. He added Pakistan is in dire need of inflow of capital from abroad.

“The national economy is on the right track,” Dawood maintained, calling for pushing up the growth rate.

The PM’s aide on investment and commerce reiterated the government’s resolve to facilitate exporters.

Earlier this week, he tweeted: “Our exports have done quite well in our major markets.”

He said Pakistan’s exports to China increased by 34% to $2.33 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to $1.74 billion in the previous financial year, going up by $586 million.

The country’s exports to Germany grew by 19% to $1.5 billion over the previous FY’s $1.3 billion, he added.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Investment and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan exports to the Netherlands increased by 23% to $1.2 billion as compared to the previous FY’s $1 billion and exports to Poland increased by 28% to $308 million in FY2020-21 as compared to $241 million in FY2019-20