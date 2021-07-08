SBP foreign reserves rise $1.1bn in a week

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $1,112 million on a weekly basis, data released by the central bank on Thursday showed.

On July 2, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were recorded at $17,231 million, showing an increase of $1,112 million when compared with $16,119 million recorded on June 25.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by commercial banks, stood at $24,414 million.

Net reserves held by banks were recorded at $7,183 million.

On June 25, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had been recorded at $16,119.4 million.