Pakistan’s exports jump 33pc to Rs4 trillion in three quarters

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated that a 33.09 per cent increase took place in the exports of the country in rupee term during the first three months of the fiscal year as compared to last year.

PBS stated that Rs4,019,637 million in exports was recorded as compared to the exports of Rs3,020,244 million during July- March of the previous year.

Moreover, the exports of the country saw an increase of 35.45 percent in March 2022. They were recorded at Rs499,724 million against the exports of Rs368,925 million during March 2021.

They increased by 0.49 percent in March 2022 as compared to the exports of Rs497,273 million in February 2022 on month-to-month.

The main export commodities during March, 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 76,350 million), readymade garments (Rs. 61,937 million), bed wear (Rs. 46,869 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 37,732 million), rice others (Rs.33,981 million), towels (Rs.18,483 million), cotton yarn (Rs.16,594 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs.12,669 million), rice Basmati (Rs.11,463 million) and petroleum products (Rs.8,148 million).

The country’s imports increased by 58.73 percent during July–March 2021- 2022. They went up to Rs10,120,638 from Rs. 6,376,138 million during the corresponding period of last year.

The main import commodities during March, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 185.419 million), petroleum crude (Rs.95,202 million), plastic materials (Rs. 59,200 million), palm oil (Rs. 52,183 million), Natural Gas Liquified (Rs. 43,155 million), iron & steel (Rs.38,160 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.35,736 million), mobile phone (Rs.33,031 million), electrical machinery (Rs.30,890 million) and motor cars, CKD/SKD (Rs.30,352 million).

