Extended Monsoon to bring more rains to Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: An extended monsoon weather spell will bring more rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh and Balochistan from 28th September, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The monsoon season in Pakistan usually runs from early July to mid September. Unexpectedly this year the monsoon has extended from September’s middle to the beginning of October.

The Met Office has forecast that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Sindh from 27th September (Monday) and likely to continue till 02nd October (Saturday).

This weather system will likely to bring rain with wind and thundershower in Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu in Sindh and Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella from 28th September (Tuesday) to 02nd October (Saturday).

Pakistan Meteorological Department has also predict heavy falls in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad during the period.

Moreover, rain-wind-thundershower is also expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur from 28th September (Tuesday) to 30th September (Thursday).

Isolated Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 27th /28th September, 30th September (Thursday) and 01st October (Friday).

The wind storm may cause damages to the vulnerable structures. Heavy fall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and may trigger flash flooding in Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the forecast period, the met office said.