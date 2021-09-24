Another heavy rain spell to hit Karachi, parts of country from Sep 28: Met Office   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another heavy rain spell in Karachi and other parts of the country from September 28 as monsoon season continues nationwide, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the met office, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate the Sindh province from 27 September (Monday) and are likely to continue till 02 October (Saturday).

It said that under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mitiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, from 28 September to 02 October (Saturday) with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls are also expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad during the period. Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad.

The met office warned that heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad.

The met office also predicted rainfall under the same system in parts of Balochistan including Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella Kohlu, Sibi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob and other areas.

The met office further predicted isolated rain and wind thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period from 27 September.

A moderate to heavy rain spell hit the city on Thursday, resulting in inundated roads followed by the collapse of the drainage and dewatering system in the economic hub of the country.

Nagan Chowrangi, Gulberg Chowangi, PECHS, parts of Sharea Faisal, Malir roads have disappeared under the deluge of rainwater. The surrounding roads of Nipa Chowrangi have too been drowned.

Separately, the people at home and offices, too, find no respite as power has disappeared soon after the first raindrop landed in Karachi.

About 400 feeders have tripped robbing large parts of the city of electricity.