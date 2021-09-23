Rain takes toll on Karachiites as drainage system collapses, power out

KARACHI: The roads were inundated as the drainage and dewatering system collapsed soon after the rains lashed Thursday the economic capital of the country, ARY News reported.

Not only the roads are unsafe for the masses after sewers have overflowed adding to the already quantum of water already accumulated in the low-lying areas, but many road networks have just vanished from sight.

Nagan Chowrangi, Gulberg Chowangi, PECHS, parts of Sharea Faisal, Malir roads have disappeared under the deluge of rainwater. The surrounding roads of Nipa Chowrangi have too been drowned.

Separately, the people at home and offices, too, find no respite as power has disappeared soon after the first rain drop landed in Karachi.

About 400 feeders have tripped robbing large parts of the city of electricity.

Malir, East, Center and Korangi districts’ large parts complained of power outages. Karachi’s power supplier K Electric said the power is cut as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

As soon as the areas where electricity installations lie have been dewatered, the power shall be restored, it said.

Large parts of Karachi receive lashing rain

Pertinent to note that many Karachi areas, including districts Malir, East and Centre are being lashed by heavy rains on Thursday as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast the last monsoon wet spell until Sep 25.

Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, Sharea Faisal are amongst the areas to have received the first rain today.

The downpour is accompanied by thunder and winds.