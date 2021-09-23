Large parts of Karachi receive lashing rain

KARACHI: Many areas of the city including districts Malir, East and Centre are being lashed by heavy rains on Thursday as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast the last monsoon wet spell until Sep 25, ARY News reported.

Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, Sharea Faisal are amongst the areas to have received the first rain today.

The downpour is accompanied with thunder and winds.

New Sabzi Mandi, New Karachi, Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Sohrab Goth are among the areas where the rains have begun lashing as well.

Karachi likely to receive rain from this evening: PMD

Earlier today, the Met Office forecast a strong likelihood of rainfall with chances of dusty gust and scattered thunderstorms on Thursday evening and night.

The weather will remain cloudy with gusty winds blowing, according to the weather report.

Tharparker, Badin and Thatta districts are likely to receive rainfall in the fresh monsoon spell in Sindh.

The Met department said yesterday that monsoon currents have started penetrating into eastern Sindh.

Under the influence of this system, Rain-wind and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls, accompanied by occasional gusty winds likely in Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Khairpur districts during 22-25 September.

The Met Office had predicted fresh monsoon rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from 23-25 Sept.