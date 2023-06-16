Extension in assembly’s tenure not under consideration: law minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified on Friday that the government is not considering to extend the tenure of the assembly and general elections will be held on time in October, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly (NA), Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar reiterated that the general elections will be held in October and there is no option under consideration to extend the tenure of the assembly.

Tarar, however, said that the assembly’s tenure can only be extended after imposing emergency in accordance with the Constitution. He added that the ruling coalition wants timely elections in the country.

He said that the Supreme Court Review of Orders and Judgments Act would benefit hundreds of people but not only former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif. He added that Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign soon.

On May 08, the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill, was approved by the National Assembly and Senate and sent to President Arif Alvi to be formally passed into law.

Article 188 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court, subject to the provision of any Act of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and any rules made by the Supreme Court, to review any judgment pronounced or any order made by it.

The law provides the right to file a review petition to an aggrieved person against whom an order has been made under clause (3) of the Article 184 of the Constitution, prior to this legislation. It says that the petition shall be filed by the person within sixty days of the commencement of this legislation.