Extortion cases increased in Karachi: SSP IU

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Unit of the Sindh police confirmed that extortion cases have increased in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

SSP IU Junaid Shaikh told ARY News that extortion money was being used in the narcotics business and other crimes. He added that the extortion money is being transferred to Iran and Afghanistan.

SSP Shaikh said that the police arrested two suspected extortionists in Karachi. He detailed that the network of extortionists was being operated from Dubai and Iran. He added that the investigators traced telephone calls originated from Dubai.

SSP Shaikh said that both suspects were involved in nearly seven extortion cases and further investigation is underway.

A few days ago, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continued crackdowns on illegal hawala hundi networks and recovered overall $13,000, two vehicles, mobile phones and benami accounts cheques during Karachi raids.

The FIA spokesperson told the media that six suspects have been arrested in two separate raids in Karachi during ongoing crackdowns on illegal hawala hundi networks.

The first raid was conducted near Karachi’s Star Gate area and five suspects were arrested for allegedly running hawala hundi network and illegal currency exchange. The arrested men include Khurram, Usama, Furqan Ahmed, Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad Ali.

“$8,000 and a vehicle were recovered from their possession. Additionally, the FIA team also recovered messages related to the hawala hundi business from a mobile phone.”

The second raid was conducted by the FIA team near Mashriq Centre in which a prime suspect of an organised network was arrested. The arrested man was identified as Amir Majeed and $5,000 and a luxury vehicle were recovered from his possession.

The FIA spokesperson detailed that they also recovered signed cheques of a benami foreign currency account from his possession. “The said foreign currency bank account was being used by the suspect Amir Majeed.”