Extortion demand: Karachi tea company owner receives bullets in envelop

KARACHI: A tea company owner in the city’s PECHS area has on Monday allegedly received a demand for extortion of Rs100 million with an envelop wherein there were two bullets indicating death threat for failing to deliver, ARY News reported.

The extortion demand was made by unknown persons who hand-delivered the envelope to the watchman which carried two bullets and a letter that exhaustively detailed the whereabouts of the threat recipient.

The complainant, Saqlain, said in his report to Ferozabad Police Station that the two men handed over a courier company envelope to the guard and it had my Karachi and Islamabad information on it.

It demands extortion and is threatening. The police said they have launched a probe into the matter and will update as soon as any development is come to pass.

Man who ‘kidnapped 5 kids for sexual abuse’ sent on physical remand

Separately today from Karachi, a court granted to police a three-day physical remand of a man who allegedly abducted five children with ill intent.

Police produced Faheem before the court and requested his physical remand for investigation.

The court handed over the accused to the police for three days and directed the investigation officer (IO) to present him on the completion of his remand with a progress report.

