Man who ‘kidnapped 5 kids for sexual abuse’ sent on physical remand

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Monday granted a three-day physical remand of a man who allegedly abducted five children with ill intent.

Police produced Faheem before the court and requested his physical remand for investigation.

The court handed over the accused to the police for three days and directed the investigation officer (IO) to present him on the completion of his remand with a progress report.

The IO informed the court that the accused confessed to kidnapping the children with the intention of sexually abusing them.

On Saturday, police recovered five abducted children and arrested their alleged kidnapper during a raid in Karachi’s Ittehad Town. The police relayed that the children whose ages range between three and ten years belong to the same family and were kidnapped from the port city’s Naval Colony.

The alleged abductor, identified as Faheem, kidnapped the children while they were returning home from a seminary, a police official said, adding the suspect hired two rickshaws for their transportation.

The police said the abductor was traced with the help of the driver of one of the two rickshaws. A first information report (FIR) was filed at the Saeedabad police station.

