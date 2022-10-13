‘Extortionist’ nabbed during police-Rangers joint raid in Karachi

KARACHI: An alleged extortionist has been arrested during a joint raid of district city police and Rangers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ‘most wanted criminal involved in demanding extortion money’ was arrested during a police-Rangers joint raid in the Defence area of Karachi.

Police said that the accused demanded extortion money from the members of Karachi Tajir Ittehad via telephone calls, whereas, telephone calls were also made to the traders of the iron merchant.

The law enforcers also recovered 900 SIMs, three laptops, 18 grey traffic systems, 4 Wifi devices, seven hard drives, a digital camera, four tablets, five mobile phones and 20 national identity cards from the possession of the arrested man.

In another joint raid, two alleged street criminals were arrested by Rangers and police near University Road. The arrests were made after the identification of the street criminals through CCTV footage.

The accused men looted a citizen namely, Farhan Ali. The Rangers spokesperson said that arms, stolen items including mobile phones and a motorcycle were also recovered from their possession.

