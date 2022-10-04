Rangers, police arrest five wanted street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers and Sindh police have arrested five wanted street criminals during a joint operation in Korangi area of Karachi city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the law enforcement agencies conduct a joint operation in Korangi area on an intelligence tip-off and arrested five wanted street criminals.

In a statement, a Rangers spokesperson said that the arrested suspects – identified as Afaq, Younus, Yaqoob, Abdullah and Kamal – were involved in over 500 incidents of street crimes.

The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunitions, nine motorcycles and 17 mobile phones from the possession of arrested suspects. The accused have committed to steal more than 300 mobile phones and 35 motorcycles.

The Rangers spokesperson further said that the arrested suspects have also looted millions of rupees during street crimes. “The accused used to sell parts of stolen bikes in the market,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Rangers handed over the suspects to police while further investigation was underway.

Citizens of Karachi remain at the mercy of criminals and more than 70 people were killed in street crimes during the first eight months of the current year so far.

According to a report issued by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Karachi witnessed an increase in the number of street crime incidents during the past nine months – from January 2022 to mid-September 2022.

A total of 71 people have been killed and almost 300 people sustained injuries during street crime in the city in the past eight months of this year. Almost 12 citizens lost their lives over resistance to their mugging bids in different parts of the city in the ongoing month.

The CPLC has recorded a significant increase in incidents of mobile phones and motorcycles snatching, and vehicles theft compared to the corresponding period last year.

As many as 58,000 incidents of street crime were reported across the city during the first eight months of the ongoing year.

