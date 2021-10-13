Extortionist who demanded money from trader in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police on Wednesday rounded up an extortionist who demanded Rs10 million extortion money from a tea company owner in the city’s Manzoor Colony area.

Suspect named Bilal sent a threatening letter along with two bullets to a owner of a tea company asking him to pay Rs10 million extortion , said SP SIU, Arif Aziz.

The suspect has faced jail many times and investigation against him was underway.

On Monday, a trader received a demand for extortion of Rs10 million with an envelop wherein there were two bullets indicating death threat for failing to deliver.

The extortion demand was made by unknown persons who hand-delivered the envelope to the watchman which carried two bullets and a letter that exhaustively detailed the whereabouts of the threat recipient.

The complainant, Saqlain, said in his report to Ferozabad Police Station that the two men handed over a courier company envelope to the guard and it had my Karachi and Islamabad information on it.

It demands extortion and is threatening. The police had said they have launched a probe into the matter and will update as soon as any development is come to pass.

