‘Extortionists’ open fire, leaving three injured in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as three individuals sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident allegedly carried out by extortionists at a residential project in Karachi’s Scheme 33, Shah Faisal Colony area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, an extortionist group allegedly involved in a firing incident, resulting in three injuries, including a security guard of the residential project in Scheme 33.

READ: Karachi police arrest two ‘extortionists’ posing as NAB officers

The CCTV footage of the incident has also came to light in which the shooter can be clearly seen approached towards the guard on a bike with his accomplice and opened indiscriminate fire leaving a security guard and two pedestrians injured.

On the complaint of the project’s in-charge, Muhammad Shahoor, the Sachal police have registered an First Information Report (FIR) nominates Waseeullah Lakhoo, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Tariq, and Samiullah, who are believed to be associated with the Lari Gangwar. The extortionists had demanded ransom from the project owner, Asif Ghaziani, over a telephone call.

According to the complainant, the extortionists gave dire consequences threat to Asif Ghaziani if he failed to pay the extortion money.