F-9 Park rape: NA speaker seeks report from IG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has sought a comprehensive report from Islamabad IGP in F-9 Park gang-rape case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He stressed upon the need for swift and thorough action in such sensitive cases.

The NA speaker summoned a report after lawmakers during NA session expressed their resentment over the negligible progress made so far in the case.

The case

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified armed men in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area on Saturday.

According to details, the incident took place on Thursday, when two unidentified men gang-raped a girl in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area at gunpoint.

F-9 PARK GANG-RAPE: POLICE PREPARE SKETCH OF SUSPECT

In a first information report (FIR) registered at Margalla police station, the victim said she was walking in the park with her friend when two armed men forced them into a thicket of trees at gunpoint and overpowered her.

The accused, according to the victim, separated her from her friend and beat her up to keep her quiet. Margalla police confirmed that a case had been registered while a special unit had started investigating the incident.

Comments