Brad Pitt scores big win with ‘F1’

Hollywood star Brad Pitt scored a major win with his racing drama ‘F1: The movie,’ which has earned $545.6 million at the worldwide box office so far.

Released on June 27, the film generated $57 million in its opening weekend to become Apple’s highest-grossing theatrical release of all time.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, ‘F1: The movie’ sees Brad Pitt playing a driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young hotshot portrayed by Damson Idris.

The racing drama also includes Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon in key roles.

As per a report by Deadline, the film earned a cumulative global box office total of $545.6 million on Sunday, August 3.

The figure surpassed ‘World War Z’ to become the highest-grossing film of the Hollywood actor’s career.

The 2013 film, starring Brad Pitt in the lead role, earned $540.4 million worldwide.

His other hit films include Troy, which earned $497.4 million, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which hit $487.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, industry analysts suggested that ‘F1: The movie’ might not yet have broken even at the box office.

According to reports, the film has a reported budget of around $750 million, including promotional events.

While it remains to speculate whether the film will break even with its reported budget, Joseph Kosinski has revealed that he had a couple of ideas for a follow-up to the original.

“But that’s up to the audience to decide if they want to see it. I loved working with this group of people. I loved creating our own Formula One team. I’d love to see what’s up next for APXGP and Sonny Hayes,” the filmmaker said in an earlier interview.