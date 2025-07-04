Why Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise didn’t star in ‘Ford v Ferrari’?

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, who last shared the screen with Tom Cruise, at least three decades ago, revealed that they could have reunited for the car racing movie ‘Ford v Ferrari’, but the latter backed out.

As the much-hyped red carpet encounter of Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise sparked the speculations of on-screen reunion, possibly in a sequel to filmmaker Joseph Kosinski’s recently-released ‘F1’ movie, the former revealed that the two could have also starred in sports biopic ‘Ford v Ferrari’, with the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director at the helm, if Cruise wouldn’t have left the project.

Basking on the success of his ‘F1: The Movie’, Pitt shared in a recent interview that him and Cruise were on board to play Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby in the title.

“Tom and I, for a while there, were on Ford v Ferrari with Joe [to direct]. This was about 10 years before the guys who actually made it,” he shared. “And made it a great movie.”

Speaking about the reason, the ‘Wolfs’ actor divulged, “What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and [Tom] wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles. And when Tom realized that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn’t come through.”

“So I’m not sure how that’s going to work [in a potential ‘F1’ sequel], but we’ll give it a go. I’d love to,” he maintained in the end.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘Ford v Ferrari’ eventually starred Christian Bale and Matt Damon in lead roles, and was directed by James Mangold, after studio didn’t approve of Kosinski’s desired budget for the racing movie.

