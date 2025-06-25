web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt reunion: Truth behind public meeting laid bare

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Fans were overwhelmed with nostalgia to spot two of Hollywood’s biggest superstars together, as Tom Cruise arrived to show his support at the London premiere of Brad Pitt’s hotly anticipated ‘F1’ movie.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt last shared the screen at least three decades ago, in the horror flick Interview with the Vampire’, they were photographed together, only at the 9/11 benefit ‘A Tribute to Heroes’, in Los Angeles, in 2001.

Long since then, Cruise, 62, who has worked with filmmaker Joseph Kosinski in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, came for the premiere of his much-awaited sports drama, ‘F1 The Movie’, starring Pitt, also giving the excited fans an unexpected reunion of the stars after 24 years.

However, if industry insiders are to be believed, this rather public show of the superstars’ seemingly awkward encounter, exchanging hugs on the red carpet, was more planned than candid.

“This was choreographed,” a tipster revealed, adding that it was for ‘optics’ and ‘not nostalgia’, as Pitt is desperately looking for a massive Box Office hit with ‘F1’, after commercial failure like ‘Wolfs’ and ‘Babylon’.

Meanwhile, Cruise is reported to have signed a huge deal with Warner Bros., co-distributors of Pitt’s car racing movie, with Apple.

“Brad’s nervous. Tom needs a win. This was corporate synergy in action,” one more insider reiterated.

Also Read: Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise on-screen reunion only possible with THIS condition

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.