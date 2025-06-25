Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt reunion: Truth behind public meeting laid bare

Fans were overwhelmed with nostalgia to spot two of Hollywood’s biggest superstars together, as Tom Cruise arrived to show his support at the London premiere of Brad Pitt’s hotly anticipated ‘F1’ movie.

While Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt last shared the screen at least three decades ago, in the horror flick ‘Interview with the Vampire’, they were photographed together, only at the 9/11 benefit ‘A Tribute to Heroes’, in Los Angeles, in 2001.

Long since then, Cruise, 62, who has worked with filmmaker Joseph Kosinski in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, came for the premiere of his much-awaited sports drama, ‘F1 The Movie’, starring Pitt, also giving the excited fans an unexpected reunion of the stars after 24 years.

However, if industry insiders are to be believed, this rather public show of the superstars’ seemingly awkward encounter, exchanging hugs on the red carpet, was more planned than candid.

“This was choreographed,” a tipster revealed, adding that it was for ‘optics’ and ‘not nostalgia’, as Pitt is desperately looking for a massive Box Office hit with ‘F1’, after commercial failure like ‘Wolfs’ and ‘Babylon’.

Meanwhile, Cruise is reported to have signed a huge deal with Warner Bros., co-distributors of Pitt’s car racing movie, with Apple.

“Brad’s nervous. Tom needs a win. This was corporate synergy in action,” one more insider reiterated.

