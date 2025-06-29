‘F1’ races towards the top with $58mn opening

‘F1: The movie,’ starring Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, is set to become Apple Studios’ biggest opening at the US box office.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the racing drama earned $25 million on Friday from 3,661 theatres, after a hefty $10 million in previews, according to a report by Variety.

‘F1: The movie’ is set to become the biggest opening for Apple Studios in North America, with an expected opening in the $55 million-$58 million range

Several industry experts forecasted that the film, led by Brad Pitt, was on its way to surpass its pre-weekend forecasts as high as $60 million.

‘F1: The movie’ has already become Apple Studios’ biggest opening weekend ever, surpassing the $23.2 million three-day earnings of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

The racing drama was competing against Universal’s ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ and ‘Elio.’

‘F1: The movie’ sees Brad Pitt playing a driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young hotshot portrayed by Damson Idris. Co-stars include Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon.

Portions of the film were shot during real-life F1 events in Abu Dhabi, Mexico City, and other Grand Prix stops. The filmmakers would shoot on the tracks during short breaks in the races.

It is worth noting here that racing legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he met with the Hollywood actor at a racetrack in Los Angeles so he could size up the actor’s driving skills before the beginning of the filming.

“I really wanted to see, can you actually drive?” Hamilton said.

“He already had the knack,” Hamilton said, which the actor further developed through weeks of intense training. “He really went in deep,” Lewis Hamilton added.