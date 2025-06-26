‘F1 movie’ actor Simone Ashley reacts to the snub

British actor Simone Ashley extended support to the team of Brad Pitt-led ‘F1 The Movie’ after she attended the premiere, despite her role being cut from the final edit.

Netflix star Simone Ashley, who was originally cast in filmmaker Joseph Kosinski’s hotly anticipated ‘F1 The Movie’, starring Brad Pitt, and shot for her undisclosed role, before her appearance was axed from the final cut, attended the star-studded film premiere in London to extend her support and celebrate with the team.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, the ‘Bridgerton’ actor shared her pictures from the outing and noted, “It was a joy to reunite with the cast and crew, and to celebrate – I couldn’t have been prouder watching everyone shine on screen and on the carpet, all while wearing my couture @balmain gown that made me feel just as radiant.”

“I’ve come away with friendships and memories I’ll treasure forever,” she added, without a hint of regret for not being in the final product. “Go see this movie! — it’s a must-see ride and speed like you’ve never seen before!”

Previously, the film’s director, Kosinski, also shared his experience of working with Ashley in the title and explained why her role was cut from the final version. “It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut,” he said.

Notably, ‘F1 The Movie’, co-starring Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt with Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, is scheduled to arrive in worldwide theatres on June 27.

