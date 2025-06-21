‘F1’ star Brad Pitt finally gets to drive a Formula One car

All set with his hotly anticipated ‘F1’ movie, to release next week, Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has finally got to try his hand at a real Formula One car.

Ahead of the much-awaited theatrical release of his sports drama, directed by filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt, who essays racing driver Sonny Hayes in the Apple original, has finally driven a real Formula One car, after testing a McLaren at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

He drove a 2023 McLaren MCL60 car at the Texas track on Thursday, confirmed the reigning world champions.

Notably, makers used Formula Two cars, modified by Mercedes to look like real grand prix racers, in the film’s shoot. However, the movie’s co-producer, Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion himself, revealed that the ‘Wolfs’ actor had shown real speed while testing the F2 cars.

“Watching Brad drive around at speeds over 180 miles an hour was really impressive to see because it’s not something you can just learn overnight,” he said. “The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness.”