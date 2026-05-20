FAA closes probe into airline compliance with shutdown flight cuts

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Congress late Monday it closed its investigation into airlines that ​did not comply with required flight cuts at 40 major ‌airports during the 2025 government shutdown without seeking any fines.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in written responses to questions from senators seen by Reuters that after sending letters ​of investigation to airlines on apparent noncompliance, the agency determined “all airlines ​except one were in substantial compliance with the restrictions.” One ⁠unnamed airline not in compliance “received an administrative warning,” Bedford added.

The FAA ​in November vowed to gradually require a 10% reduction in domestic flights at ​the 40 high-traffic U.S. airports during the 43-day government shutdown, citing safety concerns.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others, did ​not immediately comment.

The FAA opted on November 12 to freeze cuts ​at 6% as disruptions declined dramatically as the federal shutdown came to an end. The ‌FAA ⁠then dropped the required cuts to 3% before lifting them entirely.

Data from Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, showed airlines repeatedly failed to comply with the flight cut requirements and on the final full day canceled just 0.25% ​of flights at ​those 40 airports — ⁠less than normal cancellations — and far less than the 3% required.

The order said the FAA could seek a ​fine of up to $75,000 for every flight operated above the ​mandated ⁠limits.

The agency originally ordered flight cuts to minimize travel disruptions caused by shortages of air traffic controllers during the federal shutdown, when many of them stopped ⁠coming ​to work because they were not being paid.

Absences ​of air traffic controllers led to tens of thousands of flight cancellations and delays after ​October 1, when the shutdown began.