Who is Fabio Jackson: Michael Jackson doppelganger takes internet by storm

British influencer Fabio Jackson has taken the internet by storm with his uncanny resemblance to the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Another day and the world of social media made sure to discover a spitting image of yet another celebrity, this time it is the legendary singer-dancer Michael Jackson, whose lookalike Fabio, has left netizens stunned and in awe of the resemblance he bears with the late star, without undergoing any procedures to look a certain way.

If the untouched looks of Fabio were not enough to leave social users swooning, the TikTok star routinely dresses up like MJ too including his signature fedora and white gloves, and mimics his steps, oh so smoothly and with utmost perfection.

Fabio, 30, who has over 10 million followers on the video-sharing social site, revealed in his videos that his journey as an MJ doppelganger started in his childhood, long before the social media era and the advent of the platform, which he now uses to reach to global users with his once a subject of relentless bullying and now-embraced unique features, similar to the pop legend.

“I was bullied at school because I looked so much like Michael. It was hard,” he said in one of the videos.

Questioning his looks, many social users interrogated if he has undergone any procedures to look like his favourite celebrity. Fabio clarified, “As you can see from my video, nothing has changed in my looks. I’ve just grown up, my jaw has got wider, my teeth have shifted, my eyes are still the same and yes I still have my long hair like Michael.

“People are usually very happy to see me and thank me as if I did something to achieve Michael’s look, but it’s natural,” he added.

