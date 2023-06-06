Shahrukh Khan lookalike has internet confused

A viral video of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s lookalike Suraj Kumar has netizens scratching their heads in confusion.

Yet another doppelganger of the ‘Pathaan’ actor has taken internet by the storm with his uncanny resemblance to Khan, further enhanced with an old-school getup similar to Khan from the 90s era.

In a viral clip from his recent family outing in the city, Kumar’s baggy t-shirt and round sunglasses confused netizens to believe that the clip was from one of the old movies of Shahrukh Khan until they realized that it was Kumar in the video and not the Bollywood star.

Reacting to the now-viral video, a social user wrote, “90s’ Shah Rukh Khan,” along with heart emojis, while others reiterated that Kumar looks exactly what the Bollywood star looked in his early days.

“I thought it was the first video of SRK. Then I came to know that it is a copy of SRK,” an Instagrammer commented.

“Give him a chance [in the film] at least once,” a fourth wished.

As for the doppelganger, who goes by the name Chhota Shahrukh on the photo and video-sharing application, Suraj Kumar hails from the Jharkhand state of India. He has a massive following of over 161K followers on the platform, where he shares clips of him mimicking the iconic dialogues from earlier films of Khan.

Kumar calls himself an artist and performs as Khan in live events, including birthdays and wedding parties.