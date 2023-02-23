Who is this Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike with Hrithik Roshan? 

A viral picture of Hrithik Roshan with his stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan has left loyal fans of Sushant Singh Rajput emotional.

SSR fans are amazed and equally emotional at a BTS picture of Hrithik Roshan with his stunt double from ‘Vikram Vedha’ sets, who looks like an exact replica of the late star.

The picture posted by an Indian paparazzo account on Wednesday, see the ‘War’ actor and his stuntman posing for the camera. “#hrithikroshan with actor and stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan. The intense look,” the caption on the post read.

However, what caught the attention of social users was the uncanny resemblance of Khan to the ‘M.S. Dhoni’ star and many of them also shared similar thoughts in the comments section.

Reacting to the post, a social user wrote, “Oh my God, replica of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput),” while another reiterated, “Stuntman resembles SSR.”

Someone also pointed out, “The fact that he looks like SSR, also his name is Mansoor, Sushant’s character’s name from Kedarnath (2018)!”

One of the comments read, “Ek pal ko laga Sushant hai Hritik ke sath (for a moment I felt it was Sushant with Hrithik).”

It is pertinent to mention that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai while living alone during the lockdown. The actor was found hanging in the flat on June 14, 2020.

The case is being investigated by Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau through different angles.

