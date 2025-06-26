Facebook groups report mass bans after Meta technical error

Facebook Group admins are reporting mass bans due to a technical error, affecting thousands of groups worldwide.

According to TechCrunch, the banned groups span various categories, including innocuous content like savings tips, parenting support, and gaming communities.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the issue, stating, “We’re aware of a technical error that impacted some Facebook Groups. We’re fixing things now.”

The reason for the mass bans is not yet known, though many suspect that faulty AI-based moderation could be to blame.

Affected group admins have received vague violation notices, citing issues like “terrorism-related” content or nudity, despite their groups not posting such content.

Some are advising others to wait for the issue to be resolved rather than appealing the ban.

The mass bans have sparked frustration among Facebook users, with many taking to Reddit to share their experiences and seek solutions.

This incident follows recent mass suspensions on Instagram and other social networks like Pinterest and Tumblr, raising concerns about AI-automated moderation efforts.

Read More: Facebook announces new measures to reduce reach of spammy content

Earlier, Facebook announced a broader crackdown on spammy content as part of its efforts to support authentic creators and help them reach new audiences.

In an official statement, the social media platform acknowledged that some accounts attempt to manipulate the Facebook algorithm to increase views, gain followers quickly, or obtain unfair monetization advantages.

“These hacky behaviors make it harder for authentic creators to reach new audiences, get discovered by people who might enjoy their content, and grow,” the company stated.

As part of a long-term initiative to make the Feed more relevant and supportive of genuine creators, Facebook is starting by reducing the visibility of spammy content. The goal is to foster an environment where authentic content creators can thrive.