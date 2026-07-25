Facebook Marketplace has turned ten, and Meta celebrates by reimagining the buying, selling, and browsing experience. The company introduced a new app called Seller for its most engaged users.

Additionally, it announced plans to test a video-centric home screen similar to TikTok. These updates suggest Facebook’s future direction for its huge user base, with a strong focus on AI integration.

The Seller app on Facebook simplifies the process if you list items on the Marketplace. Simply upload a few photos, and Meta will automatically generate a title, description, and a price suggestion. It also makes bulk sales easier, as you can post numerous items at once rather than listing them individually.

A dashboard monitors your tasks, including buyer responses, items ready for shipment, and listings that may need a price reduction. Your buyer conversations are consolidated in one inbox, organized by listing, ensuring you don’t miss anything.

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Seller is now available for US users aged 18 and above, automatically importing your existing listings, messages, and selling history upon login. While you can still sell via the main Facebook app, Seller offers a dedicated space for frequent sellers to manage their entire business seamlessly.

Facebook is set to test a new feature later this year that will automatically play full-screen videos for some users upon opening the app. International markets will be targeted in the initial phase of the test, with a main focus on video content, while a US launch might occur next year.

The traditional feed remains available as a second tab, accessible with a tap, and users who prefer the original experience can choose to opt out.

Starting Monday, Facebook Verified will be available as a free badge that verifies a real person behind a profile through a selfie. This aims to give buyers and daters greater confidence in the authenticity of the person they are interacting with.

Meanwhile, Forum, a Facebook Groups app that entered testing in May, introduces a Group Ask feature and an Admin AI tool for community management. Creators also benefit from a new Creator Studio, which clearly guides them on the next steps to expand their audience.