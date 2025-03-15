Here’s how Facebook just made monetization easier

Facebook has announced that it is adding Facebook Stories to its Facebook monetization programme, offering creators another way to generate income on the platform.

This new addition expands the monetization options available to creators, who can now earn money from both their regular content and Facebook Stories.

Last year, Facebook simplified its Facebook monetization process by merging its in-stream ads and performance bonus programmes into one unified scheme.

This change allowed creators to earn money from videos, Reels, photos, and text posts by simply opting into a single programme.

Now, Facebook Stories are also included, giving creators even more ways to monetize their content.

The monetization of Facebook Stories will be performance-based, a model Meta introduced last year.

This new approach encourages creators to focus on engagement and content quality, rather than the length of their posts, to maximise their earnings.

Unlike the previous revenue-share model, which depended on factors like ad load and CPM, the new system lets creators earn money based on views and interactions, regardless of whether ads appear in their stories.

Creators already enrolled in the Facebook monetization programme can begin earning from Facebook Stories immediately by posting them as usual, with the performance data included in their statistics.

Those who aren’t yet signed up can register their interest in the programme.

This expansion is a positive step for Facebook as it continues to develop its creator monetization programme, including exploring monetization options on Threads, to ensure top creators keep engaging with its platforms.

Earlier, Meta announced an important Facebook update. Starting February 19th, all Facebook Live videos will only be available for 30 days.

After that, they will be automatically deleted. This change is part of Meta’s efforts to save on storage costs and manage video data more effectively.

Meta explained the reason for this Facebook update: “Most people watch Facebook Live videos in the first few weeks, so we are updating how long these videos are stored.”

Previously, Facebook Live videos were kept indefinitely, but Meta found that very few users watch older livestreams.

As part of this change, Meta will remove all Facebook Live videos older than 30 days in stages over the next few months.