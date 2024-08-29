Synthetic milk factory seized in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) raided a synthetic milk-producing factory, seizing toxic chemicals and arresting the staff, ARY News reported.

According to the SFA, the operation was conducted in Karachi’s Bhens Colony area upon receiving complaints that the factory was producing fake (synthetic) milk by adding chemicals to water.

The network of fake milk producers was operating for a long time, supplying impure milk to various areas of Karachi, labeling it as “fresh milk from Bhens Colony”

ADG Muzammil Haliopoto headed the SFA team that confiscated 750 kg of chemicals being used to make 9,000 litres of fake milk.

Moreover, 480 liters of prepared fake milk were taken and discarded. The entire staff of the factory has been arrested and the SFA vowed to take strict action against those involved in the production and supply of adulterated milk.

This is how synthetic milk is produced

ADG Muzammil Haliopoto said that elements causing harm to human health will not be spared. He said that the network has been in operation for a long time and that the fake milk was made by mixing chemicals with water.

Earlier on July 9, an individual was arrested for selling poisonous milk in Lahore

During the raid, the authorities found the canisters filled with soap, washing powder, and ghee, leading to the seizure and disposal of hundreds of liters of artificial milk.

The Punjab Food Authority made the early morning recovery at Bedian Road Haripad, where a batch of soapy, chemical-like milk was seized.

DG Food Authority Punjab Asim Javed confirmed that an FIR had been registered against the accused, Salim Mayo, who had previously been caught selling fake milk three times and was currently out on bail.