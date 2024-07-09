Man arrested for selling poisonous milk in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, an individual was arrested for selling poisonous milk in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the raid, the authorities found the canisters filled with soap, washing powder, and ghee, leading to the seizure and disposal of hundreds of liters of artificial milk.

The Punjab Food Authority made the early morning recovery at Bedian Road Haripad, where a batch of soapy, chemical-like milk was seized.

DG Food Authority Punjab Asim Javed confirmed that an FIR had been registered against the accused, Salim Mayo, who had previously been caught selling fake milk three times and was currently out on bail.

The Food Authority acted swiftly to prevent the adulterated milk from reaching consumers, spilling hundreds of liters of the fake milk into the drain.

Meanwhile, the accused confessed to the crime during the raid.