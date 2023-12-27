21.9 C
Sarwat Gilani, husband blessed with baby daughter

Congratulations are in store for showbiz couple Fahad Mirza and Sarwat Gilani as they were blessed with a third child, a baby daughter.

Sarwat Gilani announced the good news via an Instagram Story. The actress has not shared the pictures of the newborn.

 

Earlier, the actress had asked fans to pray for well-being when leaving for the hospital for the delivery.

 

It is pertinent to mention that Fahad Mirza and Sarwat Gillani tied the knot in 2014 after a decade-long relationship. They have two sons, Rohan and Araiz, together.

On the acting front, Sarwat Gilani has worked in hit super hit serials and films namely ‘Waar,’ ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ and its sequel ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.’

She made the list of trending people searches of 2020 alongside Alizeh Shah, Hareem Shah, Falak Shabir and his wife Sarah Khan, Asim Azhar, Manahil Malik and Turkey actress Esra Bilgic.

