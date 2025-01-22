Fahad Mustafa auctions ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ bike for charity

Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa auctioned off the iconic bike, from his comeback serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, for charity.

Taking to his Instagram handle earlier this week, A-list actor-host Fahad Mustafa shared that he is ready to auction his iconic ride from last year’s blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ with an Indus Hospital fundraiser, to raise money for a noble cause.

“Even after winning hearts on screen, Mustafa’s bike from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum continues to spread love off-screen as we have auctioned the iconic ride for a noble cause through Indus Hospital,” Mustafa wrote in the caption.

“Mustafa has been a gift that keeps on giving and spreading love,” he added.

As per the reports, the iconic prop fetched a staggering AED46,000 (Rs.34.9 lacs) in the Dubai fundraiser, all of which proceeds will be spent for charitable purposes.

Notably, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ was the biggest TV serial of 2024 and set new records for viewership during its four-month run.

Mustafa co-starred with A-list actor Hania Aamir, Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt in the blockbuster serial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq and helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood.

