‘Sajna Da Dil Torya’ singer makes exciting revelation about ‘KMKT’ OST

Singer Zeeshan Ali, the voice behind ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ OST ‘Sajna Da Dil Torya’, revealed exciting details about the trending track.

For the unversed, singer Zeeshan Ali lent his vocals to the soul-stirring track ‘Sajna Da Dil Torya’, the second OST of the mega buster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, after the ever-popular ‘Chal Diye Tum Kahan’ by Pakistani band A.U.R.

In a virtual interview with an Indian media outlet, the vocalist revealed that he composed the superhit track at the beginning of his career, almost 10 years ago, and was the first ever song he recorded.

Ali disclosed that he always wanted the music video for the Punjabi track to tell a story, with the song in the background, however, due to limited resources he could not afford to get an ensemble cast and do an MV of ‘Sajna Da Dil Torya’, which was originally titled ‘Bhul Hoyi’. When approached by actor-producer of ‘KMKT’ Fahad Mustafa for an OST, the singer recalled that he was about to kickstart his month-long U.S. tour and had only six days to compose the required track for the drama.

He shared that after genuine attempts to create something for Mustafa, he failed to come up with a number to meet his requirements. Ali revealed that this was when his wife reminded him of his creation from 10 years ago and he forwarded the song to the superstar, to be approved within a few minutes.

The biggest drama serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir with Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt, concluded with a bang last week, setting new records for drama viewership.

The blockbuster serial was helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood while the seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq penned the warm tale of Sharjeena and Mustafa’s love.