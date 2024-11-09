‘Sharjeena was the hero of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum,’ says writer Farhat Ishtiaq

Seasoned writer Farhat Ishtiaq who penned the heartwarming story of Mustafa and Sharjeena in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ shares that Hania Aamir’s character as the lead protagonist was the actual hero of her story.

Award-winning playwright Farhat Ishtiaq has been receiving acclaim all around for ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, a spin on the classic love tale of ‘opposites attract’, which she wrote with the much-anticipated happy ending for the audience’s beloved MusJeena.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, the veteran spoke about her characters that managed to capture millions of hearts across borders and revealed that the heroine of the play, Sharjeena (Hania Aamir), was the actual hero.

“Mustafa was an intelligent guy, an absolute genius, spoilt by his family. But Sharjeena was the one who believed in him and pushed him to do better in life,” she said. “So she was the actual hero of my story because she was the one who understood his potential and convinced him to move past his loser tag.”

“She also worked on him to get rid of his inferiority complex,” Ishtiaq added. “Firstly she made him believe that he was important and could do a lot better in life. She stood by him and supported him throughout his journey to success.”

Further speaking about the complex dynamics of the characters, she explained, “Both my characters were written in such a way that neither Sharjeena nor Mustafa was wrong – or a bad person. I wanted my audience to connect to and understand both these characters, without blaming either of them.”

Notably, the biggest drama serial of Pakistan ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir with Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt, concluded with a bang this Tuesday.

The blockbuster serial was helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood.

