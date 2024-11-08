‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ makes history!

Superstar Fahad Mustafa and A-list actor Hania Aamir-led ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ has made history, setting new records of viewership.

The biggest drama serial of Pakistan ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir with Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt concluded with a bang this Tuesday.

The blockbuster serial was helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood whereas seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq penned the heartwarming story of Mustafa and Sharjeena, the classic love tale of ‘opposites attract’, with the much-anticipated happy ending.

The most watched and loved serial of the country has created history with its unprecedented viewership in the history of Pakistani drama, entertaining more than 158 million viewers across the borders. On average, at least 43.7 million viewers watched each episode of ‘KMKT’ – the highest average for an episode of any drama.

The hugely popular play garnered more than 1.4billion views on YouTube.

Besides being the most trending serial of the season in the home country, MusJeena captured millions of hearts across the world throughout its four-month run.

Moreover, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is the highest-ever rated Pakistani drama on IMDb, the world’s most popular entertainment source, with an almost-perfect score of 9.2, in addition to the record TRP of 24.2, the highest for a TV drama in the last three years.