‘Proud’ father Salahuddin Tunio reacts to Fahad Mustafa’s ‘KMKT’ success

Veteran actor of Sindhi dramas Salahuddin Tunio, father of superstar Fahad Mustafa, beamed with excitement and pride over the massive success of his son’s comeback serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The legendary artist of Sindhi dramas himself, Salahuddin Tunio couldn’t be any more proud as a father, witnessing the grand success of his son Fahad Mustafa’s small-screen acting comeback after a decade.

Speaking at the premiere of the ‘KMKT’ finale earlier this week, the veteran couldn’t contain his excitement as a father, as the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host managed to conquer millions of hearts with his immaculate performance as Mustafa. “I’m very, very proud and I consider myself extremely lucky as a father to be able to witness the success of his son on this level,” he said.

When asked if he has seen the drama, the ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’ actor replied, “Yes, I’ve watched the entire serial without missing a single episode.”

“He is a fantastic artist and a very natural actor. The reaction of the public all around is a true testament to his talent,” he added about Mustafa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Notably, the biggest drama serial of Pakistan ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Mustafa, with Hania Aamir, Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt, concluded with a bang on Tuesday.

Also Read: Fahad Mustafa expresses gratitude for ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ success

The blockbuster serial, helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood and written by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, witnessed a much-anticipated happy ending for Mustafa and Sharjeena.