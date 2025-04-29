Rupert Grint welcomes ‘secret’ second baby with longtime partner

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint is a father again, as the English actor welcomed his second child with his longtime partner, Georgia Groome.

Celebrity couple, Rupert Grint, 36, and his longtime love, Georgia Groome, 33, have become parents to a second girl child, the ‘Harry Potter’ alum confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday.

With the first glimpse of the celebrity kid, wearing a white onesie with her name ‘Goldie’ embroidered on it, along with a tiny grey cardigan, the proud dad wrote in the caption, “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. ⭐️ A 10/10 baby (so far).”

Moreover, the actor also expressed his gratitude to the doctor who brought his newborn daughter into the world.

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from his fans and colleagues, who swamped the comments section with congratulatory messages for the parents and shared their good wishes for the newborn child.

A rep for the couple also confirmed to a foreign publication, “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Notably, Grint and Groome, who have been in a relationship since 2011, also share a 5-year-old elder daughter.

