Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly welcome their first child

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood diva Megan Fox, who has welcomed her fourth child, the first with actor-singer Machine Gun Kelly.
Celebrity couple Megan Fox, 38, and her longtime beau, rapper Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK, 34, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, the latter announced via an Instagram post in the early hours of Friday.
Sharing the first glimpse of his newborn daughter, the monochromatic video showing the rapper holding her hand, the ‘Bloody Valentine’ singer wrote in the caption, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.”
MGK also mentioned that their little bundle of joy arrived on March 27.
The joyous announcement was met with congratulatory messages for the new parents and heartwarming wishes for their baby from millions of their fans and fraternity alike.
Notably, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who first met on a movie set in March 2020, soon went public with their romance, before getting engaged in 2022. Last March, the couple announced that they had called off their engagement, however, in November, the ‘Transformers’ actor revealed that they are expecting their first child together.
First, with MGK, the newborn daughter is the fourth child for the Hollywood starlet, who also shares three sons with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, named Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.
On the other hand, Kelly is father to daughter Casie, 15, with his teenage love Emma Cannon.