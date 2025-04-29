Hina Tariq thanks fans with new BTS pictures from ‘Naqaab’ set

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq has shared her behind-the-scenes pictures as Emaan Saleem from the sets of her on-air serial ‘Naqaab’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Currently basking in the success of her new serial ‘Naqaab’, rising actor Hina Tariq aka Assistant Commissioner Emaan Saleem turned to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday morning, with a bunch of BTS visuals from the set.

“Assistant Commissioner ‘EMAAN SALEEM’ ❤️ Thnx for showing immense love to NAQAB and EMAAN,” she wrote in the caption of the five-slide carousel post, which sees the celebrity in a deep-red, eastern fit, paired with minimal makeup, and added the Bollywood song, ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’, from ‘Sanju’, in the background of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Tariq🇵🇰 (@_hinatariq)

Thousands of her fans liked the picture post and dropped praising comments for both Tariq and her character Emaan.

Besides Hina Tariq, the daily serial stars Ali Ansari, Humayoun Ashraf and Ghana Ali. The supporting cast of the play features Javed Jamal, Sadaf Siddiqui, Sajjid Shah, Ammara Malik, Ahmed Rafique, Huma Tahir, Rehan Saeed and Hurriya Mansoor among others.

Also Read: Ahmed Rafique recalls being harassed on set

The drama serial is written by Shafia Khan, while Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi helmed the direction. Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment have co-produced the project.

‘Naqaab’ airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.